Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 443 new Covid-19 cases, of which 75 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,35,077. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,997.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,285 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 443 new infections, 258 were reported from quarantine centres while 185 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 358 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 243 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 27 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (20), Balasore (14), Puri (13), Jajpur and Sundargarh (11 each), Kendrapara (10), Jagatsinghpur (seven), Sambalpur (six), Bhadrak (five), Koraput and Nayagarh (four each), Bolangir (three), Bargarh and Rayagada (two each) and Angul, Ganjam and Kalahandi (one each).

The State Pool reported 58 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,10,61,157 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 562.

PNN