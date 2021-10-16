Bhubaneswar: Fares were revised across all five categories of bus services following recent hike in the fuel prices. The State Transport Authority (STA) issued a notification in this regard Saturday.

Accordingly, the fare for ordinary bus service category was increased by three paise from the existing 89 paisa per kilometre to 92 paisa per kilometre. Fare for express bus service was also escalated from the existing 93 paisa per kilometre to 96 paisa per kilometre.

Similarly, the fare for deluxe and AC deluxe services were stepped up by six paise from the existing 129 paisa per kilometre to 135 paisa per kilometre and from 157 paisa per kilometre to 163 paisa per kilometre, respectively, the STA notification mentioned.

Likewise, the fare for super-premium bus service was hiked by nine paise from the existing 244 paisa per kilometre to 253 paisa per kilometre, the official notification stated.

“The increase in per litre price of diesel from Rs 97.25 on July 1 to Rs 102.34 as of October 16, 2021, the fare for stage carriages other than town buses plying within the State of Odisha shall be fixed at an increased rate,” the STA’s notification read.

PNN