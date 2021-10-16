Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik turned 76 Saturday. Wishes have poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and several other dignitaries of the country.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people. @Naveen_Odisha.”

“Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm birthday wishes,” the Chief Minister Patnaik retweeted.

Similarly, the Governor’s Office wrote in a message in Odia language, “Honourable Governor has greeted and wished the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday and also prayed for long and healthy life of Patnaik by the grace of God.”

“Thanks to the Honourable Governor of Odisha for his wishes on the occasion of my birthday,” the Chief Minister Patnaik replied.

It is pertinent to mention, Patnaik Friday decided not to celebrate his birthday October 16 in view of Covid-19. He urged BJD supporters, well-wishers and his party members not to visit Naveen Niwas and instead help families of those who died due to the viral infection.

PNN