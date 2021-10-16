Cuttack: Hardcore criminal Rakesh Das alias Rakka sustained bullet injuries in an encounter by a team of police personnel in Cuttack early Saturday morning.

The police team also seized a 7mm country-made pistol, three live bullets and a motorcycle from his possession. On the other hand, Kandarpur IIC and SI also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

Rakka was then rushed to a hospital following the encounter where his condition is stated to be normal after treatment.

Hardcore criminal Rakka from Jagatsinghpur district was involved in a number of hardcore offenses and 10 criminal cases have been registered against him, Cuttack DCP informed. The police were on the lookout for him.

On Saturday morning, Kandarpur police station IIC received a tip-off that Rakka was returning to Jagatsinghpur from Cuttack on his motorbike. Swinging into action, the IIC along with his team intercepted him near a bridge on Kathajodi river embankment road at Paramahansa-Athanga locality of 42 Mouza at around 6.30 AM and nabbed the criminal.

On seeing the police, the criminal opened fire at the outset. Later, the team warned him to surrender. As he continued firing, the police opened two rounds of fire in retaliation, the IIC added.

Rakka had stayed somewhere in Cuttack city the previous night and was returning to his home in Jagatsinghpur, the police IIC stated.

Police have booked the accused youth under Section 394 of IPC and Sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act. A detailed probe is underway.

PNN