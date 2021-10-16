Malkangiri: Top Maoist leader Akki Raju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK died of kidney failure and other ailments Friday afternoon.

This was informed through a press release by central committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) faction. RK’s body has also been cremated.

“Ramakrishna died while undergoing treatment in south Bastar jungle of Chhattisgarh (bordering Malkangiri district of Odisha). The Maoist faction also confirmed his death and issued a press note in this regard,” Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range Sundar Raj P said.

It is pertinent to mention, RK was earlier declared as the most wanted Maoist by National Investigation Agency (NIA). He had masterminded the kidnap of former Malkangiri Collector R Vineel Krishna in February 2011. The top cadre Maoist was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore.

RK had actively taken part in raids on District Police Armoury (DPA) in Koraput town in 2004. He led an ambush on Greyhound Commandos of Andhra Pradesh Police in Balimela area of Malkangiri district June 29, 2008 leading to the death of 38 commandos in the incident.

The ultra leader’s death has caused a big jolt to Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) operating in the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border region.

PNN