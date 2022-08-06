Berhampur: Vigilance officials Friday raided 13 places associated with Danardan Sahu, Physical Education Teacher (PET) of Sri Dibyasimha Bidyapitha here in Ganjam district, on charges of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. However, the value of the seized assets is yet to be ascertained. On the strength of search warrants issued by Special Vigilance Judge, Berhampur, separate teams of the anti-graft wing led by four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 12 inspectors conducted simultaneous searches at 13 places associated with Sahu.

A three-storey and a two-storey building at Ananta Nagar, a doublestorey building at Jayantipur village, a two-storey post office building at Jayantipur, four shops near Jayantipur bus stand, an Indian Oil filling station at Jayantipur, a market complex at Balarampur, a godown at Jayantipur, a gas agency at Jayantipur, a residential house of his friend at Talamuha Sahi at Jayantipur and two residential houses of his cousins at Jayantipur were raided. The search operation was underway when the last report came in. Vigilance SP Ganesh Pradhan said that value of his assets will be ascertained after raids are over