Bhubaneswar: Remuna Tehsildar Bidyadhar Pati was Thursday arrested by Odisha Vigilance in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case for possessing properties to the tune of 204 per cent of his known sources of income. These properties included three high value flats — two flats worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore at Bhubaneswar and one flat Balasore, two plots, 937 gram gold, deposits of over Rs 1.12 crore. The Vigilance officials have found huge cash deposits over Rs 1.5 crores (suspected illicit earnings) in postal and bank accounts of Pati and his spouse during the period from 2022- 2024. Pati was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of DA which he could not account for satisfactorily. A case was registered against Pati, and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches, movable and immovable assets worth crores were unearthed in the name of Bidyadhar Pati and his family members. After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Pati were calculated and he was found in possession of DA 204 per cent in excess of his known sources of income. Such large cash transactions are suspected to be the illicit earnings of Pati during his incumbency as tehsildar at Niali, Nimapada, Karanjia and the same are under investigation, Vigilance sources said.