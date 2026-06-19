Jeypore: Odisha Vigilance Thursday carried out simultaneous searches at seven locations linked to Satyanarayan Sethi, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Kotpad block in Koraput district, over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches are being conducted on the strength of warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance.

A team comprising seven DSPs, nine inspectors, 11 ASIs and other supporting staff has been engaged in the operation spanning Koraput, Khurda and Kendrapara districts.

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Properties under the scanner include a rented house at Parabeda in Jeypore, a residential flat at Hi-Tech Plaza in Jatni under Khurda district, his ancestral house at Jahanagar village in Kendrapara district, government quarters at Kotpad and his office chamber.

Vigilance officials are also searching two farms located at Taragaon under Borigumma tehsil in Koraput district.

Search operations were continuing at the time of filing this report.