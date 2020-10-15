Berhampur: Vigilance officials Thursday arrested a Hindi teacher whose houses in Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were raided Wednesday and properties worth near Rs 5 crore were seized.

Berhampur Vigilance SP Anil Patra said the vigilance officials of Berhampur division had conducted simultaneous raids at his houses at ten different locations in Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and Puri Wednesday. During the raids, the officials had detected the properties accumulated beyond his known sources of income.

The arrested Hindi teacher has been identified as Bhubanananda Sahu, of Joshoda High School at Jhadankuli under Rangeilunda Block in Ganjam district.

The simultaneous raids were conducted at the teacher’s residential houses at Baikunthanagar in Berhampur, another three-storey building at Baikunthanagar, a five-storey building at Brahmanagar in Berhampur, one shop at Nimakhandi in Berhampur, a rented house at Kalpana Square in Bhubaneswar, one 3BHK flat at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar, one 1BHK flat at Puri Town, office at Jashoda High School, a house at native place Chikiti in Ganjam district and one private school run by his family members near Chikiti.

During the raids, cash and ornaments worth over Rs1lakh were also detected. The Hindi teacher’s total moveable and immovable assets have been valued at Rs4, 93, 97,244.

