Baripada: A team of Vigilance sleuths from Balasore Division arrested Mayurbhanj district fisheries officer Surendra Ghadei for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe to a tune of Rs 1,10,000 Tuesday evening.

The official demanded the bribe amount from Dhurjati Das to issue work orders for fish farming and hatchery project as well as issue of subsidiary money under biofloc fishing scheme, a Vigilance official source informed.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the beneficiary Das in this regard, a trap was laid by the Vigilance sleuths. Ghadei was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption agency team while accepting the bribe in his office at Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district.

The entire bribe money of Rs 1,10,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused. A case in this connection has been registered and further investigation is underway, a Vigilance official said.

PNN