Angul: In a gruesome incident that took place Tuesday, a youth of around 25 years of age was allegedly burnt alive by his relatives at Kendusahi village under Handapa police limits in Angul district.

It is suspected that the incident occurred in the evening over past enmity. The deceased youth was identified as Rajkishore Pradhan of the village. Some of his relatives tied him to a pole, thrashed him and later set on fire after pouring petrol over his body, a villager said.

Though he screamed for help, no one dared to come to his rescue.

On being informed, a team of Handapa police immediately rushed to the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is under way. Mortal remains of the youth were sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Reason behind the alleged murder is yet to be established.

PNN