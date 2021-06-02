Sundargarh: In a major crackdown, a team of Vigilance officials detained the District Manager of Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC) in Sundargarh, Wednesday morning. The official was on his way to Bhubaneswar with unaccounted cash to a tune of Rs 19 lakh, a member of the Vigilance squad informed.

According to sources, the district manager identified as Jayaprakash Mohanty was travelling from Sundargarh district headquarters to Jharsuguda town in an SUV, when he was intercepted by the Vigilance officials. However, Mohanty was scheduled to travel further up to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda, the Vigilance official added.

Acting on a tip off, the Vigilance team led by DSP Sudhansu Sekhar Pujari chased and intercepted the vehicle at Masnikani toll plaza. Mohanty had bought a railway ticket from Jharsuguda up to his native place in Bhubaneswar. He had to board the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express at Jharsuguda railway station later in the day.

During a search, the anti-corruption squad officials recovered cash of Rs 19 lakh from the SUV. The TDCC official has been detained after he failed to give any satisfactory answer to the query of squad members regarding the unaccounted cash that he was carrying.

The TDCC manager is now being interrogated about the source of the huge amount of cash. On the other hand, Mohanty has admitted that he was carrying the cash to Bhubaneswar, the DSP Pujari said.

PNN