Mumbai: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Ananya Panday has been titled Liger. The Puri Jagannadh film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Vijay shared the poster of the film on Instagram Monday.

The poster shows a half image of a tiger and half of a lion. Vijay strikes a pose in front wearing boxing gloves.

“Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed Produced by @karanjohar@dharmamovies @charmmekaur@puriconnects,” Vijay captioned the poster.

Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his home banner Dharma Productions, shared the same poster and wrote: “Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts – Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can’t wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger#SaalaCrossbreed”

Actress Ananya Panday, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay for the first time, wrote: “Lion @dharmamovies & Tiger@puriconnects Are ready to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together Presenting @thedeverakonda as#LIGER And I’m so very excited and grateful to be part of this. Coming soon to a theatre near you in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh.”

