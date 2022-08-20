Mumbai: Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals about his crush on Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar.

He is making an appearance along with Ananya Pandey on a dance reality show for the promotion of his film.

He says: “I am a huge fan of Urmila ma’am as well as Bhagyashree ma’am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I had a crush on Urmila ma’am and Bhagyashree ma’am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit.”

Both Urmla and Bhagyashree are seen in the panel of judges with Remo D’Souza on the show.

Vijay also reveals that he is a huge fan of Remo and he admires his choreography in the song ‘Badtameez Dil’ from the 2013 movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

“I am an immense fan of Remo Sir’s work too, especially for his choreography in ‘Badtameez Dil’. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like, I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song,” adds the Telugu superstar.

The actor is busy promoting his film ‘Liger’ and the movie is also making headlines because of the boycott hashtag trending on social media.

‘DID Super Moms’ airs on Zee TV.