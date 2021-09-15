Mumbai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans Wednesday about his much-awaited Hindi debut film Liger.
The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.
Vijay captioned the tweet as: “BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes.”
BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes. pic.twitter.com/x2wJVuDByd
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 15, 2021
The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19.
Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.
Liger, which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
