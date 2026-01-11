Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has expressed both happiness and sadness at a court order that has now restricted reviews for actor Chiranjeevi’s upcoming commercial entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, on ticketing platforms in a bid to prevent organised negative campaigns and malicious ratings against the film.

For the unaware, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi, is slated to hit screens January 12 for the festival of Sankranthi.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the development, actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Happy and sad to see this – Happy to know hard work, dreams and money of many are protected in a way. And sad because of the reality of our own people causing these problems. What happened to live and let live? and growing together?”

Happy and Sad to see this – Happy to know hardwork, dreams and money of many is protected in a way. And Sad because of the reality of our own people causing these problems. What happened to live and let live? and growing together? Since the Days of Dear Comrade i first began… pic.twitter.com/gF55B8nXqt — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2026

The actor then went on to say that he first noticed the politics behind organised attacks during the release of his film Dear Comrade.

“Since the days of Dear Comrade, I first began to see the shocking politics of organised attacks. My voice all these years fell on deaf ears – I was told nobody can stop a good film. And every producer and director who then makes a film with me soon realises the scale of the issue,” he explained.

The actor further disclosed, “I have stayed up many nights wondering what kind of people do this, and how to deal with them to protect my dreams and the dreams of many who will come like me and after me.”

He ended the post saying, “I am glad it is now out in the open, and the court now recognises the threat to movies even starring someone as big and powerful as Megastar himself. This will not solve the problem entirely, but become one less thing to worry about. For now, let’s wish #MSG and all other Sankrathi films do extremely well by entertaining us all during the holidays.”