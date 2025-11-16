Chennai: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, will hold protests across Tamil Nadu Sunday to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The party alleges that the ongoing revision has created widespread confusion among voters and raised concerns about the potential exclusion of eligible citizens from the voter list.

TVK district secretaries have already secured police permissions to organise demonstrations in all district headquarters.

Senior TVK leaders said the agitation was announced after the party received numerous representations from the public regarding the lack of clarity in the SIR procedures. Many voters, they claimed, were unsure about new verification requirements and feared that errors or delays in the process might result in their names being omitted from the updated rolls.

TVK described the exercise as an “opaque and poorly communicated” effort that has caused avoidable anxiety among the electorate. In Chennai, the main protest will begin on Sivananda Road. TVK general secretary Anand will lead the rally, and a large turnout is expected, including district secretaries, administrators, senior functionaries, and cadres from different parts of the city.

The party has directed all its executives across Tamil Nadu to participate actively in their respective district-level protests to ensure maximum mobilisation.

Simultaneously, demonstrations are being organised by TVK units in several other districts. These local protests will highlight region-specific grievances linked to the SIR, such as difficulty accessing forms, inconsistent guidance from officials, slow updates to records, and a general lack of awareness among both voters and field staff.

In a statement, TVK said the protests aim to protect the democratic rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. The party accused authorities of implementing “special and sweeping revisions” without conducting adequate public awareness programmes.

It added that many citizens still did not fully understand whether their names would appear in the revised electoral rolls, creating widespread uncertainty.

TVK also criticised what it described as poor communication by officials regarding verification steps and deadlines. The party maintained that such lapses undermine voter confidence and risk disenfranchising genuine voters.

Emphasising that the right to vote is central to democracy, the party said it was imperative to challenge any process that may unintentionally exclude eligible citizens.

TVK warned that if authorities fail to address the concerns raised during the protests, the party will intensify its agitation. It has demanded greater transparency, clearer communication, and a more streamlined revision mechanism to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls.