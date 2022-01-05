Mumbai: IRS officer Vijendra Singh Tuesday took charge as zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here, an official said.

Singh took over from outgoing zonal director Sameer Wankhede. It will be an additional charge for Singh, the official said. Wankhede’s tenure with Mumbai NCB ended December 31. Wankhede, an IRS officer himself, was in news during his stint with the NCB due to action against Hindi film celebrities including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in alleged drug cases, and various allegations leveled against him by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.