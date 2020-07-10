Mumbai: Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur.

The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.

They said the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the four policemen injured in the accident and was shot when he opened fire while trying to flee, an account of events being questioned by opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after the ambush he allegedly masterminded in Kanpur’s Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him.

Madhya Pradesh police arrested Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain Thursday morning. He was handed over to an Uttar Pradesh police late in the evening.

Meanwhile, discussion on director Rohit Shetty’s links with Dubey has out of nowhere come to the fore on social media.

Rohit’s films are often packed with action sequences between police and goons. Not only this, Rohit’s films also feature police encounters. In such a situation, fans are linking Dubey’s encounter with Rohit’s films.

One social media user wrote: “Rohit Shetty should take inspiration from UP police before making a film. Turning the car upside down, the thief escapes.”

Another user wrote: “Rohit Shetty will decide whether the will fly car or will turn upside down in the last.”

Encounter story is like a movie. Police should write scripts for the movies.

Rohit Shetty wants to know your location.#vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/y65FwIPIrZ — 🔥Vedant Sharma🔥 (@vedant_5harma) July 10, 2020

At the same time, another user said: “Now Rohit Shetty must be saying – this is my script. The way the car has turned, I am thinking Rohit Shetty was called for this script.”

“I think Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar will be the happiest people at this time. They can form the next part of Sooryavanshi. Is this a real encounter? Well done police ,” said another.

Thursday, two more alleged accomplices of Dubey were killed in separate encounters in Kanpur and Etawah districts.

One of them, Prabhat, died in circumstances similar to Dubey’s killing, according to the police versions

He was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand after his arrest in Faridabad when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to flee, police had said.

Dubey was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

