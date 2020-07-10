Kanpur: Slain Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey took three bullets on his chest and one on his arm. The bullet injuries on the chest proved fatal for the gangster who was slain in an encounter with the Special Task Force when he reportedly tried to flee. Vikas Dubey was being brought back here from Ujjain on a transit remand. With his death ended the chase that had been going on for the last six days. Dubey had gone absconding since Friday last. He and his aides had killed eight policemen in cold blood at Bikru village.

Dr RB Kamal, principal of the Lal Lajpat Rai Hospital where Dubey was brought after being shot, said that the condition of the three injured police personnel, who were hit in the gun battle, were stable. He said that the bullets brushed two of them.

Also read: Hours before Vikas Dubey’s ‘encounter’, plea filed in Supreme Court for his safety

The doctor’s statement makes it clear that Dubey was shot from the front and not while he was running away. If that had been so, the bullets would have hit him from the back. So questions will come up regarding the ‘escape’ theory as presented by the police.

Meanwhile Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa, who was nabbed Thursday along with their son, has been released by the Special Task Force (STF). “They were not found to be involved in the Dubey’s crime,” said SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar.

ADG Prashant Kumar, while explaining the circumstances in which the gangster was killed Friday morning, said, “After car overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch police weapon and attempted to flee. There was retaliatory firing by the police in which he was injured. He was declared dead after being taken to hospital.”