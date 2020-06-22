Mumbai: The Ace of Space host Vikas Gupta called out people through a series on his Instagram ‘Call them out’. Through this, he revealed the pain that he is going through because of Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.

Vikas has revealed that he and Priyank Sharma were in a relationship for one and a half years. He said that they stayed together and also did a web show, in which Priyank gave him a tough time.

Vikas said, “He lived with me in this house for 1.5 years and then went on to Bigg Boss 11 with me. After BB, he worked with me on one of my shows. But after the completion of the first schedule, he started harassing me. He stopped coming for the shoot and said that his leg bone has expanded and he is in immense pain but still has to go for shoots. Priyank said that if he doesn’t get operated in a month’s time then he will have to amputate his leg. I’d fought with the team that give him some time because he is in pain. It’s been more than 1.5 years but he still hasn’t got operated for it. When the shoots were going on of this show, in between, he would reach at events and I remember he was doing bhangra at Prince Narula and Yuvika’s wedding but he couldn’t even walk at my shoots. I’ve incurred major losses for that show and people thought that Priyank is such a sweet soul, he is working despite being in pain. I started getting blackmailed that I make a post that Priyank is a great actor or else I won’t come for shoots. Nobody has harassed me the way he has done during this show.”

Speaking about the allegations made on Vikas Gupta for asking Priyank to compromise with him in favour of work, he stated, “A video was released where my face was morphed and Priyank Sharma’s face was morphed, where I am asking Priyank to compromise or sleep with him for work. Usually, I don’t bother about such things but Priyank Sharma had liked this post and his fan clubs were sharing it and that affected me a lot and started threatening me that on a Friday, another video will be released. Priyank’s mistake was that he liked the video, which means he agrees with what was being said in the video, which was wrong. When anyone from the press is calling him, he doesn’t pick up the phone, he’s not messaging them because he couldn’t understand what to do. If he thinks that something of that sort (casting couch) has happened with him then he should speak up. Why isn’t he?” I even suggested that if he’s been a victim of casting couch then he come out in the open and speak about it, he did not. Now, this is called torturing you mentally.”

“I workout at a hotel and when I went to the locker room, Priyank was pushing me and I tried to run when he threw a bottle on me. During this lockdown, he liked that post where I am asking him to compromise. This is mental harassment and Priyank is confused and mentally ill. I have already filed a complaint against them to the police and they are looking into this matter. I have proof against each and everyone of you and I have submitted it to them,” concluded Vikas Gupta.