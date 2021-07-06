Mumbai: The social comedy film 14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda has been announced for an OTT release July 23.

Vikrant shared a poster of the film Tuesday on Instagram and wrote: “Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi dugna hoga bavaal. Yeh #14Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, 23rd July only on #ZEE5. #2xDrama2xDhamaal.”

The poster features the actor along with co-star Kriti, looking at each other. Kriti is seen wearing a Banarasi saree with minimal make-up and only bangles, while Vikrant wears a simple cream kurta.

Kriti shared the poster, too, and wrote the same caption. The film is directed by Devanshu Singh.