Ratnagiri: The sarpanch of Kimbhiriapali panchayat under Bari block of Jajpur district Thursday sealed Gobindabati village here for 24 hours after two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the village.

Kimbhiriapali sarpanch Pratima Sahoo sealed the village using collector’s power entrusted on sarpanches by the state government. Pratima warned that legal action will be initiated against violators.

The entire village has been sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

“The shutdown has been imposed from 12 noon Thursday to 12 noon Friday in Gobindabati village. The entire village and its adjoining areas have been declared as ‘containment zone’ as a precautionary measure to contain the further spread of COVID-19”, said Sahoo.

According to a source, the two patients who tested positive here are 60 and 35-year-old males. They had returned from West Bengal and had been staying in a quarantine centre at Gobindabati Government High School. Their swab samples tested positive for COVID-19, Bari community health centre officer Kaushik Patra said Thursday.

With two new fresh cases, total positive COVID-19 cases in Bari block have increased to 8.

PNN