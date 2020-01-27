Surely you would not have seen a village before, where boys start running away at slightest chances of marrying girls. After all, what must have been the reason for the boys to stop marrying girls from this village? Let’s tell you the exact reason behind this.

Actually, carrying a procession to this village is dangerous. Boys do not want to go to this village with a procession. It is said that a robber gang is active in this village. It is not a gang of Humans but of monkeys. You may have a great laugh hearing this, but even media reports proved its reality.

This is unique in itself and this took place in the Ratanpur of Bhojpur district. It may sound unbelievable, but it is a fact as far as this village is concerned.

The population of monkeys in the area outnumbers the residents, and the animals terrorise the villagers. Be it any function – marriage, birthday celebrations or even a shraadh ceremony – the monkeys never fail arrive quickly to ransack the place and ravage the food on offer. In no time they create such a pandemonium that the guests prefer to leave well before the ceremony.

Under such circumstances, prospective grooms do not want to visit the village to tie the knot. They would rather stay away than see the rampaging monkeys create havoc. Hence whenever, a marriage proposal from Ratanpur village comes, the grooms and their families turn it down for obvious reason.

After all who wants to face the wrath of monkeys! The local administration has tried its best to end this menace, but the ever-growing monkey population has prevented it so far.