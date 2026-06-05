Patana: Tension flared in Begana village under Patana police limits in Keonjhar district Thursday after a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was allegedly manhandled and briefly detained by villagers protesting discrepancies in the voter list. The incident occurred during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. According to reports, BLO Sadananda Sethi was in the village to carry out voter list revision work when a group of residents stopped him and demanded immediate correction of their addresses.

Villagers alleged that the names of more than 300 residents of Begana village had been included in the voter list of neighbouring Saraswatipada instead of their own village. The protesters reportedly prevented the official from leaving and allegedly shoved and threatened him. They even warned to tie him using ropes unless their demands were met. Following information about the incident, Patana police and Saharpada Tehsildar Lilabati Nayak reached the village and intervened, persuading residents to disperse and ensuring the BLO’s safe release.

Saharpada BDO Ranjit Mohanta said the voter records of Begana residents had been listed under Saraswatipada from 2002 till 2025. He said the matter had been brought to the notice of Keonjhar District Election Officer Arunima Sahu, who assured that the discrepancy would be corrected after completion of the SIR process. When contacted over phone, Nayak failed to answer the call. No formal police complaint had been lodged in connection with the incident as of Thursday evening. Earlier, three persons, including a man and his two sons, were arrested for allegedly assaulting census workers and vandalising their vehicles at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district.