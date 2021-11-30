Loisingha: A farmer was trampled to death by a female elephant when he had been to his farmland to oversee his crops at Bhalupali village under this police limits in Bolangir district, Monday. The deceased was identified as Gopal Podha, 48, in the village. Another villager also came face-to-face with the herd but he managed to save his life after he dropped his bicycle and ran away. Later, he informed the villager.

On being informed, villagers and family members rushed to the spot. Forest officials also arrived at the spot.

The incident sparked tension among the villagers as they alleged that the death occurred due to the negligence of Forest officials and attacked them. A Forest guard Chinmaya Pradhan was injured in the melee.

They relented after some locals and police officials intervened. Later, police seized the body and handed it over to family members after post-mortem. A case was also registered in this connection.

Forest ranger Alok Majhi gave Rs 40,000 to the victim’s wife Basanti, while tensildar Sanghamitra Kalo gave Rs 10,000 from the district Red-Cross fund as financial assistance.

Villagers alleged that a herd of 33 elephants has unleashed mayhem in the area during the last few days and has been destroying crops by straying into the nearby villages and farmlands. The herd had destroyed crops at Burda, Luhurapalli , Ghusuramunda and Jogisarda villages in the area Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the herd was returning to the nearby Ramai hill near Bhalupalli. The farmer was overseeing his crops by standing on his farmland when he noticed the animals and tried to flee the spot. However, a female elephant picked him on its tusk and trampled him to death.