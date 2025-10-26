Hatadihi: Tension is mounting in the Karagola sand ghat area of the Baitarani river under Ambo panchayat, and this block in Keonjhar district’s Hatadihi block, as illegal sand mining by local mafia continues unabated.

On Friday night, local residents, along with BJP leader Yajnya Prasad Sahu and others, staged a “sand satyagraha,” keeping vigil at the riverbank throughout the night to protest the illegal transportation of sand.

Armed with sticks and bamboo poles, villagers guarded the ghat to protect themselves from the mafia as. Despite the protest, several trucks reportedly arrived at the site late at night to smuggle sand, leading to a face-off between the villagers and the sand smugglers.

Before the situation could escalate into a violent clash, police reached the spot, forcing the sand smugglers to flee with their vehicles. Meanwhile, a statement from the district mining officer has sparked further debate.

Mining Officer Tarini Singh said residents had earlier submitted complaints against illegal sand transportation, after which deep trenches were dug across the route leading to the sand ghat to block heavy vehicles.

However, the mafi later filled up those trenches and resumed their operations.

A formal complaint has been lodged at the Nandipada police station. Despite repeated crackdowns, the sand smugglers continue to challenge the administration, carrying out illegal sand mining and transportation at night as before.

Anandapur Sub-Collector Nilamadhab Suna said steps will be taken after discussions with the mining department regarding the ongoing sand ghat issue.

Anandapur DSP Prasant Behera said local MLA Abhimanyu Sethi had informed him earlier about the likelihood of a clash between the two groups at the sand ghat.

“After receiving the information, I directed the Nandipada police to visit the spot. The police reached there and have been monitoring the situation,” Behera said. BJD MLA Abhimanyu Sethi accused the sand mafia of operating with administrative support.

“Without the administration’s cooperation, how could these smugglers become so active?” he questioned.

Former Congress MLA Jayadev Jena also took to social media to denounce the illegal sand trade.

Notably, sand smugglers recently threatened the Hatadihi tehsildar and mining officials with dire consequences when they tried to inspect the sand ghat.

However, details of any subsequent administrative action remain unclear.

Even as villagers continue their “sand satyagraha” to protest illegal mining, reports suggest that the sand smugglers remain active at night, posing a serious threat to local residents’ safety and livelihood.

Observers have warned that the ongoing sand smuggling might trigger a major law and order situation in the coming days.

A few years ago, Baishnab Biswal, former sarpanch of Samana panchayat, was murdered in broad daylight over a sand transport dispute.

With the mafia growing stronger by the day, questions are now being raised about whose protection they are operating in the Anandapur subdivision.