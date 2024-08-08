Rajnagar: Hundreds of locals residing on the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary have opposed the draft notification on the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) boundary radius of Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park, and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

Led by BJD MLA Dhruba Sahu, Pratap Keshari Deb, and former MLA Anshuman Mohanty, the villagers submitted a memorandum Tuesday to the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) through the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar Mangrove (Forest) and Wildlife Division. The notification, issued by the MoEFCC, Government of India, September 6, 2023, declared a boundary of radius ranging from 100m to 8.7kms around Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park, and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary as an ESZ. By demarcating an ESZ encompassing an area of 497.67 sq kms, the government aims to protect critical habitats, migration routes, and nesting sites. This designation acknowledges the significance of these ecosystems not just at a regional level but as vital components of global biodiversity.

The BJD MLAs claimed that after the enactment of the ESZ, as many as 205 revenue villages designated in the circular would be affected in terms of availing basic civic amenities. The overall development and progress of the region are included in this critical area. They said that if this law is enacted, some human activities will be completely prohibited and some will be controlled and regulated. BJD MLA Dhruba Sahu stated that the regulated area is primarily an agricultural zone where 90 per cent of the population depends on agriculture and allied activities such as horticulture, animal husbandry, poultry, and fisheries. These activities have been included as regulated activities in the draft notification, he said.

During the 1990s, progress was hindered under the pretext of environmental safety, leading to the isolation of nine gram panchayats (GPs) adjacent to Bhitarkanika National Park from civil society. Even rural connectivity has not yet been developed after 77 years of Independence, the BJD leaders said. On October 4, 1961, all the forests of Kanika estate and adjoining land were declared reserve forests; but in the draft, the entire area of Kanika ExZamindari was declared a reserve forest. Bhitarkanika was declared a wildlife sanctuary April 22, 1975 by the Department of Forest and Environment, and the entire area declared in 1961 was included as a critical area.

Similarly, in October 1998, a specific core area of the sanctuary was determined as Bhitarkanika National Park for better conservation of wildlife, alleged Pratap Deb, the BJD MLA of Aul. Deb said that without the help of the community, no ecosystem could be sustained, and the beautiful natural hotspots have developed and flourished with the cooperation of the local community. Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha are not impediments to progress; instead, by capitalising on these two spots, livelihoods can be developed through eco-tourism, said BJD leader Anshuman Mohanty. The safety and security of these spots are essential, Sahu said, adding that it is the responsibility of the Government of India to ensure the livelihood security of the villagers residing in the area and provide all the opportunities promised by the Constitution of India. The locals, led by the Rajnagar MLA, reiterated before the Secretary of MoEFCC that mananimal coexistence, not conflict, is the culture here, and the locals promise to maintain this harmony for a new era of hope and aspirations.

However, the boundary of Bhitarkanika ESZ needs to be modified, they demanded. The point zero of the ESZ (i.e., 100m to 8.7kms) should be limited to Bhitarkanika National Park, Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary, and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary only, he said. Before finalising the ESZ notification, the opinions of the general public living in and around Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary should be considered through the wide publication of this notification and Gram Sabha meetings in the respective villages, as the villagers demanded. The BJD MLAs have urged the MoEFCC to extend the last date for submission of objections regarding the draft notification of the ESZ by another three months beyond the current closing date of August 8, 2024, in the greater interest of the general public.

As many as 205 villages falling under the specified ESZ will be affected, as several activities, including noise pollution, air pollution, solid waste management, use of groundwater, vehicular traffic, and vehicular pollution, will be restricted by the Forest department. Apart from these, construction under tourism will be allowed with certain guidelines, whereas new construction will be restricted without legal permission from the competent authority