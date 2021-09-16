Patna: Hundreds of villagers from Katihar area in Bihar made a mad rush to their banks and ATMs after reports emerged that two bank accounts belonging to school children have been credited with hundreds of crores overnight.

According to a source, the two school boys who reportedly received the windfall, have accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank.

The children were expecting to get some money under a government scheme to help them buy school uniforms and bear similar expenses. They headed to a public internet centre in the village along with their parents to check if the money had come and were shocked to find crores of rupees credited to their accounts.

Class VI student Ashish found himself a fortune of more than Rs 6.2 crore while another schoolboy, Guru Charan Vishwas, was startled to see over Rs 900 crore credited to his account.

Other villagers hoping for the same good fortune flocked to ATMs and banks to verify their account statements.

The matter has been confirmed by the village head. According to local sources, the bank is looking into the transactions.

“I received information last evening that a huge sum has been found in the bank accounts of two boys. We are investigating it. We opened the bank branch early this morning to check how it happened,” Katihar District Magistrate Udayan Mishra said.

“The branch manager told us there was some glitch in the computerised system of sending money. The amount was visible in their statements but the actual money wasn’t in their account. I have sought a report from the bank,” Mishra added.

It may be mentioned here that this is the second incident of a huge wrong amount being sent to a bank customer or made to reflect in the statement in Bihar in recent times.