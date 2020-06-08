Baliguda, June 8: The villagers of Lanjirmaha under Nuagaon block in Kandhamal district have constructed a wooden bridge on a rivulet near their village Sunday in order to facilitate road communication.

The Lanjirmaha village is located on one side of the Jugamunda rivulet while the local school, Anganwadi centre, panchayat office, tehsil office and hospital are located on the other side of it. Despite running from pillar to post the local administration showed an apathetic attitude in adressing the villagers’ woes.

Although Lanjirmaha villagers manage to cross through the rivulet in summer, it becomes very tough to reach the other side during rainy season, some villagers fumed. However, the villagers constructed a wooden bridge by contributing free labour (Shramdaan), they said.

Notably, over 30 tribal families inhabit this village of Letingia panchayat under Baliguda subdivision. The villagers united together and collected wood logs from nearby forest ahead of rainy season.

The villagers of all age groups contributed physical labour. On being contacted, Baliguda Sub-Collector Debendra Kumar Nanda said, “Kandhamal district administration will take necessary steps towards construction of a permanent bridge on Jugamunda rivulet soon.”

PNN