Nilgiri: Tension prevailed after villagers caught three persons and tied them to trees over an alleged bid to proselytise the local tribals at Gobardhanpur village in Kepilakharaj panchayat of this block in Balasore district, Thursday. Accusing the three individuals of attempting to convert tribal families, villagers and members of a local outfit, Debasena, assaulted and tied them to trees before handing them over to Nilgiri police. Sources said Gobind Singh of Chhanakhanapur village, Subasini Singh of Mitrapur Makhapada village, and Sukanti Singh of Remuna Mukhura in Mukhura panchayat and Remuna police limits reportedly approached three tribal families in Gobardhanpur village and allegedly persuaded them to adopt Christianity.

On being informed, villagers and Badal Kumar Panda, the president of the Nilgiri branch of Debasena, rushed to the spot. They discovered arrangements for a meal at Gobind Singh’s residence, which included meat and rice. A cake decorated with the phrase “Merry Christmas” was also found, raising suspicion that a conversion ceremony was underway. Suspecting that the accused were attempting to convert the families, the villagers tied them to trees and assaulted them. On being informed, police arrived at the scene and took the three individuals into custody for questioning. Further investigation is underway.