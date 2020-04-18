Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday said Burla based VIMSAR medical college has received necessary approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi to undertake COVID 19 testing.

According to the plan, the lab will test 25 samples per day. Recently, MKCG Medical College of Berhampur was also allowed to test 25 samples per day by ICMR.

Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the state government for COVID 19 said, “Approval for COVID-19 sample testing has been accorded to VIMSAR, Burla today. With this, COVID-19 sample testing facilities are available in three medical colleges, four government health institutions and one private hospital so far.”

The government also said that it has started massive testing of samples for COVID 19 from Bhubaneswar.

“The testing for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar has been intensified. The testing is being done on the basis of vulnerability list as prescribed by ICMR and Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha,” a statement from the state government said Saturday.

The state government plans to test persons with travel history, contacts of COVID-19 patients, health and sanitation workers and persons with Influenza-like illness and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) on priority.

“Besides, random tests will be conducted in different clusters. Accordingly, samples are being collected from persons identified with the help of different resident welfare associations, puja committees, ward officers, ANM and anganwadi Workers,” the statement from the government said.

The government further claimed that it has been feeding a large number of migrants stranded in the state during the lockdown. Food and accommodation along with health facilities have been provided for around 78,000 stranded migrants through 2,583 camps, it said.

