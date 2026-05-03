New Delhi: Decorated wrestler Vinesh Phogat Sunday warned that the Indian government would be responsible if anything untoward happens to her or her team members during the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, while also raising apprehensions about biased officiating in her comeback event.

In a video message ahead of her comeback after nearly 18 months, Phogat alleged that the competition, slated to be held at a venue linked to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, could see results influenced by individuals close to the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible, Vinesh reiterated, while urging the media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.

The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij’s) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people, Vinesh further added.

The 31-year-old, who has resumed training in recent months, said she wants to return to the mat honestly and win medals for the country again, but expressed doubts over a level playing field.

I don’t want any privilege or special treatment. I only want the results to reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat, she added.

It may be mentioned that Vinesh is now a politician, winning the Haryana state assembly elections from Julana constituency on a Congress ticket in October 2024.

Vinesh also voiced concern over the mental pressure of competing in an environment she described as hostile, particularly given her role as one of the complainants in an ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.

Invoking the Supreme Court’s guidelines on protecting the identity and dignity of victims, Phogat said she felt compelled to speak publicly due to the circumstances.

I am one of the six women wrestlers who filed complaints. The case is still in court, and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me, she said.

I doubt if I will be able to give my 100 per cent in that environment.

She further alleged inaction from authorities, saying the government and sports ministry were watching as spectators and had effectively given a free hand to Singh.

Vinesh will compete in the 57kg division in Gonda. She has competed in 50kg and 53kg in the past.

Background

Vinesh has been away from competition since the 2024 Paris Games after getting disqualified from the final for being overweight.

Before that a prolonged standoff between leading wrestlers and the WFI over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh took place.

The protests, which began in 2023, saw several top grapplers, including Olympic medallists, demanding action against the then federation chief.

Multiple women wrestlers had filed complaints, leading to legal proceedings that are currently underway.

Singh has denied all allegations.

The controversy had also led to administrative upheaval in the WFI, including suspension of activities and intervention by the sports ministry at various stages.