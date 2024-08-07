New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 said that the setback hurts and he has no words to express the sense of despair that he was experiencing.

He also urged her to come back stronger as the whole nation is rooting for her.

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing,” PM Modi said on his X handle.

PM Modi also hailed Phogat’s resilience and lauded her for taking challenges head-on.

“I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. “Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” PM Modi further said.

Notably, Vinesh Phogat was assured of a silver medal at least, after she stormed into the final round of women’s 50 kg category. She started off her campaign by stunning world No. 1, Japan’s four-time World Champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Yui Susaki in previous bouts.

However, the wrestler now remains out of contention for any Olympic medal after failing to pass the women’s 50 kg category mark. The 29-year-old wrestler weighed 150 grams more than the 50kg weight limit.

She stands disqualified from the competition. She can’t compete in the final round and has been stripped of the confirmed silver medal.

Vinesh was supposed to take on USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s wrestling 50 kg class,” the Indian Olympic Association said in a release.

