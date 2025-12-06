Videos from government schools often raise questions about the quality of education being provided at various levels. Another such video has surfaced from the Zilla Parishad school in Shekapur, located in Mahur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Nanded district, where a teacher reportedly arrived on campus in an inebriated state.

The incident came to light after students informed their parents, who then rushed to the school and found the teacher wandering around the classroom in a drunken condition, speaking loudly and disrupting discipline. Shocked by the scene, the parents recorded the entire incident on video.

A clip of the episode is now going viral on social media. It was shared on X by the handle @ViralKarbhar.

According to reports, the teacher has been identified as Anant Verma. He was seen dancing, making strange gestures, and misbehaving with children and others during class. His condition was so severe that he was unable to control his movements. Frightened by the situation, the children went home and informed their families. His disruptive behaviour during class has raised concerns about the school’s academic integrity as well as the safety of students. The teacher was reportedly so drunk that a water bottle on the table fell and spilled, and despite the noise made by the children, he remained unresponsive.

When the parents reached the school, they found the teacher in the same state described by their children. They expressed deep anger over how their children’s safety could be entrusted to such a teacher. Parents demanded strict action from the school management and local administration, saying that allowing a teacher to attend school in such a condition puts students’ mental and physical safety at risk. They urged authorities to immediately suspend the teacher.