A 43-year-old woman from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly eloped with her daughter’s father-in-law, leaving behind her husband and four children, a source said Sunday.

The woman, identified as Mamta, is said to have developed a romantic relationship with Shailendra, alias Billu, aged 46, over a period of time. The incident comes just days after a similar case surfaced in Aligarh, where a woman eloped with her daughter’s fiancé.

According to the source, Mamta’s husband, Sunil Kumar, who works as a truck driver and returns home only once or twice a month, claimed that his wife would frequently invite Shailendra over during his absence. He alleged that Mamta not only engaged in an affair with him but also fled with cash and jewellery.

Their son, Sachin, supported the allegations, stating that his mother would call Shailendra home every few days and ask the children to stay in another room. He revealed that the duo had absconded together in a tempo.

Neighbours also corroborated the family’s claims. Awadhesh Kumar, who lives nearby, confirmed that Mamta and Shailendra’s meetings were frequent and discreet. He noted that since Shailendra was a relative, no one had suspected the nature of their relationship. He also claimed that Shailendra would often arrive late at night and leave early in the morning.

Sunil Kumar filed an FIR at the local police station in this regard.

PNN