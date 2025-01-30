Arlington: Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials were heard in a state of panic moments after American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday. Audio from the ATC exchange has surfaced on social media, capturing the immediate aftermath of the crash.

The regional jet, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, plunged into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 PM local time.

In the audio, ATC officials can be heard activating Alert 3—an emergency response protocol following the crash. “Crash, crash, crash. This is Alert 3. Crash, crash, crash. This is Alert 3. Crash, crash, crash. This is Alert 3. Where’s the Alert 3? It is off the approach end of Runway 33. Approach end of Runway 33. Helicopter crashed,” an official is heard saying in the clip.

Audio transmission from the crash . For reference Alert 3 is the most severe type of emergency at an airport, typically used by airport fire and rescues teams.

Another voice responds with confusion, stating, “Helicopter? This is the office. There was a shocker at the office this morning,” before ordering, “Everybody in the building, come up here immediately.”

American Airlines confirmed to CNN that the aircraft was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the Army Black Hawk helicopter had three crew members on board and was not transporting any VIPs, according to US defence officials cited in multiple media reports.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the crash in a social media post, stating, “Our prayers are with everyone involved, and we will continue to keep the public updated as more information becomes available.”

