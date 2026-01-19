Serious questions about women’s safety have once again surfaced regarding cab and bike aggregator services in the metropolis. In a viral video on social media, a young man claims that a Rapido rider sent obscene and offensive messages to his female friend. The man shared screenshots in which the rider made lewd comments about the woman’s body.

According to the video, the incident occurred around 1 p.m. The young woman had booked a Rapido bike for her trip, after which the rider allegedly began sending obscene messages to her mobile number. One message read, “Your figure is very s*xy.”

The young man said that upon checking Truecaller, the rider’s name was revealed to be Ravi Singh, who lives in Pathanwadi, Malad, Mumbai.

The victim’s friend expressed deep displeasure in the video about the administration and the company’s response. He also claimed that when the woman contacted the Mumbai Police helpline for help, she received no response.

Additionally, the young man alleged that Rapido initially ignored his complaint. Reports that the emergency phone numbers created for safety were not working sparked outrage among netizens.

After the issue gained traction on social media, Rapido responded. In an official statement, the company said that, given the seriousness of the matter, it had taken immediate action against the concerned “captain” (rider). The accused rider has been permanently barred from the platform. Rapido also assured that it would strengthen its security systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This is not the first time reports of women being harassed by bike taxi services have surfaced. Experts say such companies should enforce stricter police verification of riders. Meanwhile, allegations of inactive police helpline numbers have raised questions about the vigilance of local authorities.