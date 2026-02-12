Mumbai: A ticket checker at Kurla Railway Station saved an elderly woman from slipping between a train and the platform amid heavy rush on Mumbai’s suburban network, officials said.

The incident occurred as the woman was alighting from a Thane–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus local train. According to eyewitnesses, she lost her balance in the crowd and slipped dangerously close to the gap between the train and the platform.

CCTV footage from the station shows the ticket checker, who was nearby, sprinting toward the woman and pulling her back onto the platform within seconds. Railway officials said the swift response helped avert a potentially fatal accident.

The woman was immediately attended to and given first aid.

The video of the rescue has since circulated widely on social media, drawing praise for the railway staffer’s alertness and quick action. Railway authorities said employees are trained to remain vigilant to ensure passenger safety, especially on the city’s crowded local train network.