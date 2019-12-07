Kerala: A selfie of internet sensation and wink queen Priya Prakash Varrier has been going viral on social media. The Oru Adaar Love looks mesmerizing in the picture.

She often treats fans with her gorgeous pictures and her post usually gets flooded with praising comments. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photos in a backless pink gown and she looked stunning, as always.

In the photos, she can be seen donning an off-shoulder pink gown teamed up with perfect makeup, highlighted cheeks, minimal jewellery, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in a bun. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Be the princess of your own fairytale Outfit: @maria.tiya.maria Styling: @joe_elize_joy Pc: @jiksonphotography HMU: @vijilmakeupartist. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with the upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.