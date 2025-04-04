In earlier days, wives used to be afraid of their husbands. But nowadays, the opposite seems to be true. After the Meerut murder case, men are now terrified—especially of blue drums. In a video that has recently gone viral on social media, the fear of both the wife and the blue drum is clearly visible on a husband’s face. As soon as the wife brings down a blue drum for some household work, the husband immediately jumps off the bed and runs away.

In the viral video, the wife is seen taking down a blue drum from storage in a room. The husband, resting nearby on the bed, clearly tired from his daily grind, notices the drum and panics. As soon as he sees the blue drum in his wife’s hands, terror strikes—his eyes widen, and he bolts from the room without a word. It’s almost as if the mere sight of the drum has triggered a survival instinct. The poor wife tries calling him back, but he pays no attention and disappears.

This hilarious reaction stems from a chilling real-life incident. On March 19, a horrific murder case came to light in Meerut, where a woman, with the help of her lover, killed her husband, chopped the body into 15 pieces, and stored them in a blue drum filled with cement. Since then, the infamous blue drum has become a meme-worthy symbol of fear, especially among husbands. This viral video plays off that fear in a humorous way.

The video has been shared from an Instagram account named @collectingsuperman and has received thousands of views. Social media users are reacting with a mix of humor and criticism. One user commented, “So people are making fun of a tragic incident where a person lost his life. Welcome to the real world.” Another wrote, “Women have been facing fear like this for decades.”