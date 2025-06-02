In a viral video that’s quickly racking up views across platforms, six boys are seen standing at the edge of a mountain cliff, enjoying the breeze and the thrill of being up high. One of them, clearly feeling adventurous, decides to do a little “experiment.”

He gathers a handful of sticks and hurls them off the edge of the mountain — probably expecting them to tumble down dramatically into the abyss. But what happens next defies expectations — and maybe even physics.

Instead of falling, the sticks suddenly lift up, swirl around midair, and then — in the most ironic twist — fly right back at the thrower, bonking him squarely on the head.

The reaction? A mix of confusion and pure internet joy.

Watch the viral video:

Gm….one word

Genius Boy pic.twitter.com/NcHJ6NFZur — Science And Nature (@InterestingSci1) June 1, 2025

Twitter users flooded the comments with theories, ranging from wind vortexes to “ghosts of the mountain,” while others simply dubbed it “the most unexpectedly funny viral video of the week.” One user wrote, “Nature just hit him with a reverse UNO card,” while another joked, “Newton’s law didn’t see this one coming.”

The brief clip has since been reshared across multiple platforms, with many calling it the perfect blend of mystery, humor, and karma — all wrapped up in under 20 seconds. It’s exactly the kind of content that earns its place in the viral video hall of fame.

So what caused the sticks to reverse course? Most likely a strong upward draft of mountain wind — common in elevated terrains. But honestly, who cares about science when the entertainment value is this high?

Whether you’re into weird natural phenomena or just love watching the universe troll people in real time, this viral video is worth a watch.

