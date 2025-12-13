What was meant to be a dream day for football fans turned into a nightmare and viral videos captured it all. As Lionel Messi made a brief appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, angry spectators were seen ripping out chairs and throwing them from the galleries, leaving social media shocked and embarrassed.

The Twitter post read: “Citizens of the 4th largest economy. Citizens of the world’s largest democracy. Citizens of New India. It looks like Indians don’t want India to get rid of the tag of a third-world country.”

Another viral clip is even more disturbing. Chairs are seen being thrown at police officers. The cops are forced to run for cover.

The unrest broke out Saturday during a high-profile football event featuring Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Fans had paid hefty ticket prices to see the World Cup winner live.

Messi arrived at the stadium around 11.30 am with Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. He waved to the crowd and walked around briefly.

But there was a problem. He reportedly remained surrounded by VIPs, organisers and tight security. Most spectators could not see him properly. Many claimed the giant screens also failed to give a clear view.

Frustration grew fast. Chants of “We want Messi” echoed across the stands.

Within minutes, Messi was escorted out. Several fans had been waiting since morning. Tempers snapped.

Bottles were thrown onto the field. Banners and hoardings were damaged. Plastic chairs were ripped apart. Some spectators even tried to break barricades and force their way onto the pitch.

The situation shocked many watching the viral videos later.

Following the chaos, police detained Satadru Datta, the prime organiser of the event, from Kolkata airport. He was reportedly seeing off Messi and his entourage to Hyderabad.

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar said the detention was over alleged “mismanagement”. Police are examining whether lapses by organisers triggered the violence.

The organiser has given a written assurance to refund ticket money to disappointed fans.

The event, meant to honour one of football’s greatest icons, ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And the viral videos have ensured the scenes will not be forgotten anytime soon.

