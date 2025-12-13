A woman risked her life to save her pet dog during a major fire in Mandaue City in the Philippines’ Cebu province, drawing widespread praise online.

The fire broke out in a building, sending thick black smoke across the floor. Video circulating on social media shows the woman standing on a smoke-filled balcony, clutching her dog as firefighters and bystanders gathered below.

As the flames spread, she threw the dog to people waiting beneath the balcony. The animal was caught safely. Firefighters then reached the woman using ladders and helped her escape.

ICYMI: This is real courage. During a massive fire in Mandaue City, Cebu, Philippines, a woman refused to leave without her dogs. As flames spread, she climbed onto a ladder, threw each dog down to safety, then hung by her hands from the railing while firefighters climbed up to… pic.twitter.com/unDE6PcyUG — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) December 13, 2025

The video quickly went viral, with users praising her courage and devotion to her pet.

According to reports, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Fire crews from the Mandaue Bureau of Fire Protection brought the blaze under control in about 40 minutes. The building was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported. The woman and her dog were unharmed.