A video showing a man dumping a bag of waste into the Arabian Sea near Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage on social media.

The incident was captured by a foreign YouTuber, @theMancAbroad_, who was recording a vlog at the waterfront. In the Viral video, the visibly shocked tourist questions the man, who is accompanied by his young daughter, but receives no reply.<

“Indians throwing garbage into sea.” 🤡 A foreign tourist was shocked to see people in Mumbai casually dumping a bag of waste into the sea at the Gateway of India. He even opposed, but who care? It’s normal for Indians. Civic sense is a joke here. pic.twitter.com/OncKVvvkdT — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) January 13, 2026

According to the viral video, the man arrived at the spot in a vehicle, threw the garbage into the sea without hesitation, and walked away calmly. As the clip ends, the tourist is heard saying, “That’s not good,” expressing disappointment over the act.

The incident has renewed debate over civic responsibility and the enforcement of waste management rules in India’s financial capital. Many users said they felt embarrassed that such an act took place in front of a foreign visitor and at one of Mumbai’s most recognisable landmarks.

Several people questioned the absence of immediate action by authorities and called on the Maharashtra government to take strict action against those responsible.

PNN