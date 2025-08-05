A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand, with villagers reporting that several houses were either damaged or washed away.

Videos from the area showed a torrent of muddy water and silt rushing down the slopes towards settlements along the banks of the river. People could be heard screaming in fear.

The devastating flash flood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, locals said.

According to initial reports, at least four people have died, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told reporters. An Army team from Harsil has been rushed to the spot.

About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

Another video of the disaster shows the floodwaters gushing down, destroying multiple houses and hotels in the region. Many are feared trapped; there may also be casualties. An official confirmation on the same is awaited. #Uttarakhand #UttarakhandRain #Uttarkashi #KhirGanga https://t.co/5OQqNJKMZJ pic.twitter.com/wQptVJek6J — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 5, 2025

PNN & Agencies