New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Saturday that Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister “keeping in mind the sentiments of students and youth”.

Pradhan tendered his resignation following weeks of nationwide students’ agitation over exam irregularities.

Taking to his official X account, Rajnath Singh said: “Keeping in mind the sentiments of the youth and students, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post. His resignation is a testament to the fact that, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government, respecting the sentiments of students and young people and remaining committed to their bright future is of the utmost importance.”

He added that students’ concerns regarding the NEET examination, the paper leak issue, and the need for reforms in the education system “are being addressed with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity”.

“Listening carefully to students’ concerns, ensuring that their issues are resolved, and instilling confidence that their voices will be heard and their problems addressed remain our highest priorities,” Singh said.

He added: “I am confident that our youth and students will now be able to focus wholeheartedly on their studies, their dreams, and their aspirations, and will make a significant contribution to building a strong, prosperous, and developed India.”

The Defence Minister said that Dharmendra Pradhan’s tenure as Union Minister “reflected his commitment to the vision of transforming India into a developed nation”.

“His (Dharmendra Pradhan’s) contribution to public life has been inclusive, forward-looking, and aligned with the aspirations of a New India,” he remarked.

Echoing similar view, Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said that as Dharmendra Pradhan steps down as Education Minister, “it is a moment to acknowledge his deep and enduring connect with students and public life. Few leaders have remained so closely aligned with the aspirations and concerns of young India.”

MoS Jitendra Singh, along with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, represented the Centre during its talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the outfit which spearheaded the pan-India agitation triggered by the NEET paper leak.

Further hailing Pradhan’s leadership, Minister of State Singh said: “His (Dharmendra Pradhan’s) tenure reflected a strong commitment to strengthening the education ecosystem, guided by conviction, energy and a clear sense of purpose. He navigated the complexities of educational leadership while keeping students at the centre.”

“As he moves ahead, he leaves behind an important and evolving conversation on the future of education in India. Thank you, Pradhan ji, for your service and contribution to nation-building,” Singh added as he wished Pradhan continued success ahead.

IANS