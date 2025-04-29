“Why would someone do this?” You might ask yourself this question after watching this viral video.

Set in a dense jungle, the clip is drawing widespread attention online, racking up lakhs of views and thousands of likes on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, a grizzly bear can be seen peacefully walking through the forest, minding its own business.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, the cameraman does something unprecedented or frankly “foolish”. He kicks the bear. Yes, he willingly puts himself in danger.

After being struck, the bear stumbles slightly, then takes a dramatic pause before launching into a full-on charge at the man.

The bear begins roaring and chasing him through the jungle.

The man is seen fleeing in sheer terror, with the footage turning shaky as the chaos unfolds.

He kicked a grizzly bear pic.twitter.com/V7ubtwfHh7 — Crazy Videos 🔞 (@CrazyyHub) April 27, 2025

One user commented: “That’s wrong—the bear looked like a nice, humble bear.”

Another wrote in the comments of the viral video that “The very last thing on his bucket list.”

