New Delhi: All hell broke loose on the Internet after a video that went viral on social media showed a woman boarding a crowded vehicle wearing a bikini.

A bikini is specially designed to be worn by girls and women while taking a dip in water. It functions as a swimsuit and is designed as such. However, when someone dons it while boarding a crowded bus, it is certainly perceived as misplaced attire as per societal norms and calls for trouble irrespective of gender.

The viral video is said to be recorded from a bus in Delhi.

In the viral video lasting for 12 seconds, it can be seen that the woman wearing a bikini boarded the bus and stood near the door. Irked by her presence, another female passenger who was standing next to her, walked away after some verbal exchanges with the former.

In the viral video that seems to have been recorded by one of the co-passengers, a man sitting in front of the bikini-clad woman can be seen vacating his seat out of unladylike behaviour by the latter.

As the video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), social media users took potshots at the woman for her misplaced attire.

A user wrote, “Why should Metro passengers always have fun …”

One user sarcastically justifying the act wrote, “Summer season hai. It’s her choice.” (This is summer season and It’s her choice).

Another user trolled the woman by tweeting, “Unfortunate to draw social media fame. Haven’t seen this even abroad in local buses or trains. Some will have shrug or beach dress over even on beaches. We’re a very confused society in need to prove our strength/identity/attention call it whatever. Empowerment done wrong.”

Another ‘X’ user wrote, ”Delhi Metro k baad ab DTC buses mey yea beyhoodgi ?? Am glad to be in Hyd. 🙈🤐 Bikini pehen k Goa k beach pe jaye…. DTC/ jis bhi bus mey nahi.. 🤷🏻‍♀️” (After Delhi metro, such shameless behaviour is being perpetuated in DTC buses. Wear bikini on Goa beaches, not on a DTC bus).

Several users urged Delhi Police to take action against the woman. Authorities are yet to respond on this matter.

OrissaPOST, however, cannot verify the location and date on which the video was recorded.

