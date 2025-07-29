In a viral video shot on a mobile phone by a bystander, a brutal street fight between two young women in Ireland has stunned the internet.

The viral video, now circulating widely on social media, captures Under-19 national boxing champion Lauren Long from Tipperary Boxing Club assaulting a civilian woman during a heated roadside confrontation.

The video kicks off mid-argument, with Lauren, dressed in a deep blue full-sleeve tee, seen shouting back at a blonde woman who appears to be confronting her over a personal matter. Without warning, the champion boxer lands a sharp punch to the woman’s face, sending shockwaves through the gathered crowd. The blonde, visibly rattled and clutching her phone, tries to retaliate, but the odds were stacked against her.

Here’s the viral video:

A national amateur boxing champion has been banned from her boxing club FOR LIFE for beating up a defenceless woman in the street in England 😲🫣 pic.twitter.com/mneFMowtEl — BoxingEnthusiast (@BoxingEnth) July 28, 2025

Her phone slips from her hands as the boxer unleashes a flurry of merciless punches, painting her opponent’s face black and blue. Bystanders, instead of stepping in to break up the scuffle, can be heard gasping and egging on the violence with loud “oohhh”s – adding fuel to the fire.

In a final blow, Lauren shoves the woman against a wall and delivers another tight jab to her face.

Following the incident, the Irish Amateur Boxing Association took swift action and permanently banned Lauren Long, citing gross misuse of her trained skills on an untrained civilian.

The viral video has since sparked a fierce online backlash. Netizens are not holding back.

One ‘X’ user quipped, “Imagine being a national amateur boxer against a defenceless girl and you still can’t floor her. Embarrassing really. Fair play to the other girl; she took those punches well. Hope she’s ok.”

Another slammed the passive crowd: “The men were supposed to stop that from happening instead of screaming ooh ooh.”

As the video continues to rack up views, public outrage shows no sign of slowing down.

PNN